Christine Hammond, age 89, passed away on Nov. 22, 2025. Christine was a woman of incredible love. A mother to many, she was called Mother, Marmie, Mama H, Grandma H, and Grandma Chris.

Christine was born on Nov. 25, 1935, and was married to her love R. V. Hammond on Oct. 25, 1958

Her legacy of love, kindness, and strength are evident in the life of her children and the many lives that she has touched.

She left us knowing we who remain, will be all right. She walked with God and followed His lead throughout her life. We can take comfort in knowing that she is with her Saviour and her love.

Christine E. Hammond is predeceased by her husband, R.V. Hammond and survived by her son Vincent R. Hammond, daughter Cheryl A.H. Pearsall, son-in-law David G. Pearsall, and a host of family, very close extended family, and friends.

Favorite Hymn: In The Garden.

Scripture: “He has shewed thee, O man, what is good: and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with God. Micah 6:8

Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 1, 2025, from 1-3 p.m. at the Donovan Funeral Home, 82 South Church St., Goshen, N.Y.

The family requests that any flowers be sent to Donovan Funeral Home 82 south Church St., Goshen N.Y. 10924 and donations be sent to her favorite charities: St. Jude’s, American Breast cancer Assoc., Veterans, and Shriners.