Carol Jean Hansen, 86

Carol Jean Hansen peacefully passed away on December 29, 2023, at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 20, 1937, in Cornwall, NY, to the late Peter and Clarabell (Cole) Smith.

Jean, as she preferred to be called, was a former home economics teacher at Chester Union Free School and co-owned Phillip’s Liquor Store for years. Jean was an active member of the community. She was a member of the Monroe United Methodist Church, the Quilting Grannies, Project Linus, the Monroe Cheese Festival Committee and the Monroe Homemakers. She also worked as the North Main Street School cossing guard, ensuring the safety of her “Corner Kids,” for 30 years. Jean was well known as a gifted quilter and crafter, as well as an avid reader. Her happiest times were spent at her sewing machine.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Charles R. Hansen and his wife Dara, Nancy J. Peifer and her husband Jeffrey, and Donna J. Hansen all of Monroe, NY; and her beloved grandchildren, Brandon C. Peifer and his wife Allison, Lauren L. Peifer, Kristen G. Peifer, Joshua Manheim, Caleb Manheim and Rachel Manheim; as well as her cherished cats and her “sister” Virginia Carey. In addition to her parents, Jean was also predeceased by her first husband Donald D. Hamilton, her second husband Charles H. Hansen, her sister Joyce Valastro, and her granddaughter Kristin Jaye Peifer.

Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, on Thursday, January 4, 2024. Interment followed at Monroe Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Monroe Ambulance Corps. (monroeems.org) or Hospice of Orange County (hospiceoforange.com).