Carmine Fiorello, 64

Carmine Fiorello of Chester, NY, passed away on December 13, 2024, at Garnet Health Medical Center. He was 64 years old. The son of the late Josephine (Mana) and Crispino Fiorello, he was born on August 27, 1960, in Astoria, NY.

Carmine loved to cook and enjoy holidays with the family.

Carmine worked as an engineer for Milcots in Mahwah, NJ, and he was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY.

Left to cherish Carmine’s memory are his wife Monique (Radjadin), his two sons Matthew Fiorello and Joshua Fiorello (Chester, NY), his brother Paul Fiorello (Goshen, NY), his sister Maria Sperl (Slate Hill, NY), and his beloved nephews and nieces.

Visitation: Tuesday, December 17, 2024, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral Mass: Wednesday, December 18 at 10 a.m.

Entombment: the mausoleum at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, NY.

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home (845-782-8185, ssqfuneralhome.com).