Carmen S. Negron, 80

Carmen S. Negron of Bluffton, SC, passed away on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Northern Dutchess Hospital in Rhinebeck, NY. She was 80 years old.

Daughter of the late Blass Adorno and Carmen Lebron Adorno, Carmen was born on October 31, 1943, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico.

Survivors include her husband, Cristian F. Negron at home; son, Chris-Anthony Negron of Middletown, NY; brothers Hector Adorno of Far Rockaway, NY, Carlos Adorno of Melbourne, FL, and Daniel Adorno of Brewster, NY; sisters Myrna Adorno of New Rochelle, NY, and Eva Adorno of Bronx, NY; granddaughter, Lydia Cristina Negron; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Rachel Adorno.

Visitation will be on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday, December 22, 2023, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Transformation Church, 160 Blumel Road, Middletown, NY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Orange County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements are by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY: 845-782-8185 or ssqfuneralhome.com.