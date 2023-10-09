Carmen Maria Maldonado, 82

Carmen Maria Maldonado was born on August 19, 1941, to Enrique and Carmen Vera in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Carmen entered into eternal rest on September 28, 2023.

She is survived by her husband Jesus; her four children, Thomas, Anthony and his wife Yvette, Sandra, and David and his wife Auri; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Brian, Anthony and his wife Kelly, Matthew, David, Timothy, and Nevan; three great grandchildren, Andrew, Isabella and Marcus; her brother Tony and wife Palmira Vera; her sister Maria and husband Raymond Ocasio; her sister-in-law Lucy Vera; and a loving family of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Carmen will be remembered by her strong beautiful spirit. She had a deep love for family and gave us her all. She will forever be missed and her memory will always be cherished. We love you mom.