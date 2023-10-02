It is with great sadness to announce the death of Brian Oliver Downes, 31, of Campbell Hall, NY. Brian was officially pronounced on September 30, 2023, with his sister by his side and the love of his parents, nephew, son and fiancé in his heart and mind. Brian will be missed by everyone who had the privilege to know him

Brian was son to Kathy and Ollie, brother to Kaitlin, brother-in-law to Kyle, uncle to Miles, father to Carson, and fiancé to Jessica.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 8, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

A funeral mass to celebrate his life will be held 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 9, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY. Interment will be private with the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit donovanfunerals.com.