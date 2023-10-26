Betty Jane Lutjens, 95

Betty Jane Lutjens of Chester, NY, a retired attendant for the Middletown State Hospital, Middletown, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. She was 95.

The daughter of the late Leo James Yost and Mary Ellen Frank Yost, she was born in Keewatin, MN, during 1928.

Betty became a member of the Presbyterian Church in 1957. She started helping with the Sunday School, and continued serving the church and her Lord in almost every aspect of the church. Most important was bringing her children so they would grow up knowing the Lord. She was elected to the office of deacon, serving for the care of the congregation. After Betty retired from the state, she became the church sexton (caretaker of the buildings and grounds). She took her responsibilities very seriously. People often asked about the lady mowing the grass, raking leaves, planting flowers up the walk, weeding, shoveling snow, etc. Betty was also instrumental in starting the church food pantry which is now known as the Chester Community Food Pantry.

She is survived by her son, Jerry Sutherland and wife Colleen; daughter, Jean Barrett and husband Okey; son, Jack Sutherland and wife Bonnee; daughter-in-law, Canh Sutherland; grandchildren, Phuong, Dave, Tim, Scott and Jackie; 10 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband John Lutjens; son, John S. Sutherland; granddaughter, Jessee Sutherland; and three sisters, Lela Dombrowski, Leota Gentile and Rosemary Horne.

Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, November 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Avenue, Florida, NY 10921.

Memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, at the First Presbyterian Church, 94-96 Main Street, Chester, NY 10918.

Cremation burial will follow the services in the Chester Cemetery, Chester, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, 94-96 Main Street, Chester, NY 10918, or to the Chester Community Food Pantry, 94-96 Main Street, Chester, NY 10918.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home

