Bernadette M. Sidoti, 89

Bernadette M. Sidoti of Goshen, NY, a self-employed produce grower, entered into rest on Thursday, January 23, 2025. She was 89.

The daughter of Leon Morgiewicz and Mary Lisack Morgiewicz, she was born on September 12, 1935, in Warwick, NY.

Survivors include her three sons, Joseph Sidoti (Westtown, NY), Andrew Sidoti and spouse Steven Pisani (Scarsdale, NY), and Thomas Sidoti (Matamoras, Pa.); daughter, Mary Ann Wynne and husband John (New City, NY); seven grandchildren, Michael Sidoti and wife Danielle, Matthew Sidoti, Jessica and Jennifer Sidoti, and Dylon and Nicholas Wynne; five great-grandchildren, Ryan, Nicholas, Madison, Isabelle and Mackenzie Jo; and a brother, Leon J. Morgiewicz. She is further survived by several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Pasquale “Pat” Sidoti; two brothers, Clarence and Raymond Morgiewicz; sister Joan Jados; and a grandson, Joseph Sidoti Jr.

Visitation: Monday, January 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 690 County Route#1, Pine Island, NY 10969.

Funeral Mass: Tuesday, January 28 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Church, Pine Island, NY.

Burial: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Pine Island.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Stanislaus Church Restoration Fund, C/O St. Joseph Church, 14 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the T.S. Purta Funeral Home. To send a condolence online, please go to purtafuneralhome.com.