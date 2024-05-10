Barbara J. Hinck, 79

Barbara J. Hinck passed away on May 8, 2024, at her home in Chester, NY, with her daughter by her side. She was 79 years old. Daughter of the late Concetta (Cila) and Jerry Farano, she was born in Bronx, NY, on February 23, 1945. She was a proud graduate of the elite all-girls school, Preston High School in Throggs Neck.

Barbara worked as a bus driver for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District. She loved her job, her coworkers, but most of all the kids she drove. She was a parishioner of the Church of St. Anastasia in Harriman, NY.

Left to cherish her memory are Barbara’s husband August Hinck, at home in Chester, NY; her children August Hinck and his wife Jennifer of Goshen, NY, Michael Hinck in West Harrison, NY, and Kristina Lynn and her husband Jonathan of Chester, NY; her brother Leonard Farano and his wife Marie of Smithtown, NY; and her grandson William, in addition to several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: Monday, May 13, 2024, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY.

Funeral mass: Tuesday, May 14th at 10 a.m. at the Church of St. Anastasia, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, NY, followed by interment at St. Anastasia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, lbda.org

Arrangements were by Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Homes, Monroe, NY (845-782-8185 ssqfuneralhome.com).