Alice C. McCrann, 84, of Goshen, NY, passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Garnet Health Medical Center in Harris, NY.

Alice was born Oct. 31, 1938, in Hoboken, NJ, the daughter of John Edward and Lilian (Allen) Nutley. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. McCrann.

She retired from Orange Ulster BOCES administration office, Goshen, NY.

She is survived by her son, Robert J. McCrann, Jr.; her grandson, Christopher Anderson; son-in-law, Charles Anderson; sisters, Mary Devitt, Anita Jones, and Margaret Mooney; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Nutley; brother-in-law, Larry Jones and many nieces and nephews.

She was pre-deceased by her daughter, Lisa J. Anderson; her sister, Jeanne Myers Kline, and her brothers, John Nutley and Richard Nutley.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St. Goshen N.Y.

A Mass of Christian burial to Celebrate her life will be held 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at St. John The Evangelist R.C. Church, 71 Murray Ave., Goshen, NY.

Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Goshen, NY.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Inspire in Goshen N.Y. or a charity of one’s choice.