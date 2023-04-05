Agnes Volock, 85, of Goshen passed away on Monday, April 3,2023 at Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, NY.

Agnes was born March 6, 1938 in Bronx, NY, the daughter of William McLean and Mary (McAvoy) McLean.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Frank; daughter Kathleen Adjan (Ken Coleman); daughter-in-law, Lisa Leiter, grandchildren, Matthew Illenberg (Aleesia Rosa), Kimberly Rothenberg (Jared), Ralph Leiter(Kyleen) Kristen and Kyle Scheufele and several great grandchildren.

Agnes is predeceased by her two brothers, William and James McLean, son, Ralph Leiter, daughter, Kelly Ann Leiter and two great granddaughters.

To honor Agnes please wear a splash of yellow since it is her favorite color.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 6 from 3 to 6 P.M. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen, NY with the Funeral Service to Celebrate her life held at 5:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen, NY.; www.donovanfunerals.com.