Skylanders baseball team hosts Military Appreciation Day on Tuesday

The Sussex County Community College (SCCC) Skylanders baseball team will host a special Military Appreciation Game on Tuesday, April 25.

The game begins at 7 p.m. at Skylands Stadium in Augusta.

The Skylanders will face the Colts of SUNY Orange County Community College.

The rain date will be Wednesday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

There will be games and interviews as well as a chance to see the 21-4 Skylanders baseball team in action.

The event is a fundraiser for the college’s Student Veterans Fund (SVF).

It is free; donations will be accepted to support SVF.

The funds provide emergency money for housing, car payments, food and other essentials to student veterans who need financial assistance between semesters. Veterans receive a VA housing allowance but only when college is in session.

SCCC is the only college in the area that offers this type of added financial support to student veterans.

To donate to SVF, go online to https://sussexedu.ejoinme.org/donatenow and choose Student Veteran Fund under the donation categories.