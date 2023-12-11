x
  1. Home
  2.  Home

Public menorah lightings ‘to remember not to be afraid’

Middletown. Kids had fun spinning with “Dreidel Man” and other family activities.

| 11 Dec 2023 | 01:19
    Dreidel Man spins while kids from the Chabad Hebrew School sing Chanukah songs.
    Dreidel Man spins while kids from the Chabad Hebrew School sing Chanukah songs. ( Photo by Becca Tucker)
    Rabbi Meir leads a line of singing kids around the spinning Dreidel Man.
    Rabbi Meir leads a line of singing kids around the spinning Dreidel Man. ( Photo by Becca Tucker)
    Dreidel painting was among the kids’ activities at the Chanukah Wonderland.
    Dreidel painting was among the kids’ activities at the Chanukah Wonderland. ( Photo by Becca Tucker)
    Dreidels painted by kids, drying.
    Dreidels painted by kids, drying. ( Photo by Becca Tucker)
    Rivkie Borenstein of the Orange County Chabad and her daughter pass out donuts.
    Rivkie Borenstein of the Orange County Chabad and her daughter pass out donuts. ( Photo by Becca Tucker)
    The winner of a menorah collects her prize. Behind her is the ice menorah.
    The winner of a menorah collects her prize. Behind her is the ice menorah. ( Photo by Becca Tucker)
    Rabbi Meir Borenstein of the Orange County Chabad with two of his children.
    Rabbi Meir Borenstein of the Orange County Chabad with two of his children. ( Photo by Becca Tucker)
    Dreidel Man and a group of boys from a yeshiva shake the floor of the Galleria Mall.
    Dreidel Man and a group of boys from a yeshiva shake the floor of the Galleria Mall. ( Photo by Becca Tucker)
    The ice menorah is lit, briefly and carefully.
    The ice menorah is lit, briefly and carefully. ( Photo by Becca Tucker)

The Orange County Chabad put on its annual Chanukah Wonderland in the Galleria Mall in Middletown on Sunday, Dec. 10. The afternoon featured an ice menorah (whose candles were briefly lit and carefully tended by mall personnel), hot latkes and jelly donuts, a fully suited Dreidel Man available for selfies, singing accompanied by a teenage keyboardist in a yarmulke, and dancing that shook the floor of the mall’s second floor.

The fourth-night celebration was among a string of 11 events hosted by the Chabad around the county over the course of the week. The largest of them was the Goshen community unity event to combat antisemitism on Dec. 7, which drew about 300 people and featured the Chabad’s Rabbi Meir Borenstein and Orange County Sheriff Paul Arteta throwing chocolate coins from a fire truck. On the fifth night, the Chabad had back-to-back menorah lightings scheduled in Florida and Wallkill, with Pine Bush up next.

“We have about 18 public menorahs,” said Rabbi Meir, speaking at the Galleria Mall. “Why? We have to remember not to be afraid. Although the Jewish people are being persecuted around the world, we have to remember Hashem is watching out for us.”