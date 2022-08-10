x
Nam Knights 29th Annual Pork Roast and Barbecue coming to Monroe

Monroe. Barbeque, raw bar, music, games and vendors are all at this fundraiser for police and veterans organizations. A Harley or $15k will be raffled off.

Monroe /
| 10 Aug 2022 | 02:03
Orange County Nam knights are hosting their Annual Pork Roast at Post 488 in Monroe, beginning at noon and ending at 5:00 p.m. on August 21. Memphis style pulled pork, shrimp and clams, barbeque and beverages will be among the offerings, along with music, vendors, raffles, tricky tray and games

They’re raffling off a new Harley or $15K if you don’t ride.

This is a fundraiser and opportunity to meet veterans of all walks, with all proceeds to benefit area veteran and police organizations.

Rain or shine, made possible by the pavilion.

‘Nam Knights Annual Pork Roast, August 21, Noon - 5:00 p.m.
Post 488, 532 Lakes Rd., Monroe
$25 donation per person; $5 draft beer wrist band.