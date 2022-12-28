Lynne M. Schaffer, 65, of Washingtonville entered into rest on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at home.

Lynne was born March 16, 1957 in Suffern, NY, the daughter of Edmund and Helyn (Boungard) Gilsinan.

She is survived by her husband, Kevin C. Schaffer; daughters, Megan and Mary, and five grandchildren and one great grandchild on the way.

A Memorial Visitation will be Friday, December 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY.

Arrangements under the care of the Donovan Funeral Home, Inc., Goshen. To leave a condolence visit www.donovanfunerals.com