Local gardens win props for their crops at Kitchen Garden Tour

By Molly Colgan

More than 100 locals ventured out to explore the 17 bountiful food gardens on Dirt mag’s ninth annual Kitchen Garden Tour Sunday, Aug. 13.

Garden peepers were excited to find roaming chickens and homemade peach cake at Mike and Erin Andersen’s Warwick garden, and learned how to start building an organic garden at Kiki Medina’s Goshen, N.Y., home.

The “mix of veggies, herbs and flowers inspired me,” said attendee Sheri VanHouten after seeing Klaas Vogel’s backyard crops in Monroe.

Another attendee expressed gratitude for Heaven Scent Community Garden, which is also located in Monroe and donates much of its produce: “Heaven scent – no kidding. Great volunteers, wonderful community spirit and service.”

Tour-goers left Karen and John Bower’s organic garden in Tuxedo with tips on how to create an oasis for pollinators, and toured the flower-filled “potager” garden tended by Christina Stephens, of Vernon Valley Farm. “That’s the fun of a garden,” said Stephens. “You’re not just growing vegetables. You’re creating something.”

After a day of garden-hopping, attendees joined the gardeners at Meadow Blues Coffee in Chester N.Y. for an after party, where they voted for their favorite gardens while kicking back to live music.