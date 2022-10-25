Cheryl WalkorRun 5K earns $15,000 for nursing scholarship

The annual Cheryl WalkorRun 5K, held in memory of Mount Saint Mary College alumna and faculty member Cheryl Walker, recently raised more than $15,000 for an ongoing nursing scholarship in her name.

Nearly 200 attendees took part in the 5K, with separate events for children and adults.

The Cheryl L. Walker Nursing Scholarship is awarded annually to a student enrolled in the college’s Nursing baccalaureate RN program. This year’s recipient was Aracely Morocho-Calle, a junior from Spring Valley, N.Y.

Walker was a registered nurse, clinical nurse specialist, and an educator at the Mount. Throughout her nearly 40-year career, Walker held positions at Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Orange Regional Medical Center. She passed away on January 13, 2016, at the age of 58, after a battle with lung cancer.