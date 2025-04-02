Bushkill. Tractor trailer wreck temporarily closes Route 209 through Park

A tractor trailer carrying oranges overturned at about 9 a.m. on Wednesday, April 2, while traveling northbound on US Route 209 within Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

The incident occurred between mile markers 5 and 6 just north of Toms Creek. There were no injuries.

Route 209 will remain closed between Bushkill Falls Road and Brisco Mountain Road while the wreck is cleaned up and an accident investigation and damage assessments can be conducted.

The incident is under investigation and multiple charges are expected.

Tractor trailers are prohibited on Route 209 through the park.