Hudson Valley Film Festival starts today

The ninth annual Hudson Valley Film Festival, a three-day event featuring over 60 short independent films, will take place at the Warwick Drive-In Aug. 13-15.

The festival includes films from a variety of genres, including animation, drama, horror and experimental from first-time, student, and seasoned directors.

Each day will also feature a pre-party starting at 4 p.m. where attendees can enjoy a vendor market featuring a variety of locally made products, food trucks, live music, art installations, red carpet photo ops, entertainment, and more. The movies will begin playing at around 8 p.m. each night.

The festival notes that not all of the films may be kid-friendly; descriptions of each of the many films slated to be viewed each night can be found on the festival website: hudsonvalleyfilmfest.com.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite for individual days or as a three-day pass and range in price from $20 to $80, depending on the number of people and festival days. Plus, if you drive in with your classic car, you get a 50% discount. Each evening, attendees will also have the chance to vote for their favorite movie.

The Warwick Drive-In is located at 5 Warwick Turnpike, Warwick. For more information, visit the festival website noted above.