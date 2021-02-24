Thank you for making the Kiwanis Club’s annual Fish and Chips Dinner a ‘rousing success’

The Kiwanis Club of Chester would like to take the opportunity to thank Chester and surrounding community members who took part in making our annual Fish and Chips Dinner the rousing success it was.

As with most events, COVID-19 forced us to rethink how we could provide you with the service and quality that you have come to expect from the event and based on the response and feedback we received we were certainly able to deliver.

As dining in was not an option this year, we offered our first drive through/pick up only event and were able to serve 596 dinners. We also raised more than $1,800 with our scratch off/lottery raffle.

None of this could have been accomplished without the dedication of the volunteers, the Chester Union Free School District and all of you who purchased dinners and raffle tickets.

The proceeds from the event will be put back into the community to help children and families in need.

With your support we assist the Chester Food Pantry, provide scholarships and offer our Toyland event amongst many other projects.

If you would like to know more about the Kiwanis Club of Chester and possibly become a member please send us a message via our Facebook page or call us at 845-781-0891.

Susan Bahren

on behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Chester