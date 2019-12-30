Spartan, world's largest obstacle race, is coming to Bethel Woods

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., will host Spartan Race, the largest obstacle race and endurance brand in the world, on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. This race will be the first of its kind both for the site and Sullivan County. The center, with more than 800 acres of property, is known for its mud and wooded terrain. There will be 20 different obstacles over the course of 5K. For more details visit BethelWoodsCenter.Org or Spartan.Com.