Monroe-Woodbury reschedules home football games following an assault on a school administrator

On Oct. 15, Town of Woodbury Police Officers, working at the Monroe-Woodbury Varsity Football Game in Central Valley on Friday night, Oct. 15, responded to a report of a dispute in which a parent assaulted a district administrator who was breaking up an altercation between students.

Upon the officers arrival, the suspect fled the scene.

According to the press release from Town of Woodbury Police Sgt. Christopher Caruso, the suspect was later identified as Michael C. Ayala, 40, of Monroe.

Following an investigation, Caruso said Ayala was arrested on Oct. 19 and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor, and released on an appearance ticket.

The victim was treated for minor injuries to his face.

School superintendent: ‘It is with a heavy heart that I share this message today’

On the day after the incident, Oct. 16, Monroe-Woodbury Superintendent of Schools Elsie Rodriguez dispatched the following message:

“Dear Monroe-Woodbury families,

“We are grateful for the opportunity last evening to celebrate a victorious Homecoming football game against our friends in Middletown. It was a beautiful night under the lights for students and families as they cheered on our Crusaders. These types of school activities have been sorely missed during the past 18 months.

“While most students, family members and guests enjoyed the camaraderie and high energy associated with a football game, there were a couple of incidents involving students fighting. In one instance, a parent struck a district administrator who was breaking up an altercation between students. There were no weapons involved.

“This type of behavior will not be tolerated by anyone on school property. We remind the young people in our schools every day that we expect them to be respectful, kind and compassionate. We ask that our family members partner with us in modeling this behavior for our students so that we can continue to enjoy school activities together in a safe environment.

“I commend the district’s safety and high school administrative teams for their diligence and calm throughout the evening. While we were prepared for any circumstance, it is with a heavy heart that I share this message today.”