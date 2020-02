Work to begin on site of giant Amazon warehouse

Montgomery. (AP) Work is set to begin on the site of a massive Amazon warehouse in the Hudson Valley. Nearly 190 acres of trees in the Town of Montgomery are being cut down after the $75.2 million project was granted a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement. The warehouse will be one of the company's more than 75 fulfillment centers across the country. The roughly 1 million-square-foot warehouse will house bulky items such as patio furniture and outdoor equipment. Officials say the warehouse will create more than 800 jobs within two years of completion and 300 construction jobs. Local officials granted a $20.5 million tax break on Feb. 14.