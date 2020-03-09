Wayne and Monroe counties now have coronavirus cases

On Friday, March 6, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed an emergency disaster declaration to provide increased support to state agencies involved in response to coronavirus (COVID-19). The declaration came following Friday's announcement of the first two presumptive positive cases of the virus in Pennsylvania, one of which is in Wayne County, the Pike County Commissioners announced.

On Tuesday, March 10, a case was announced in Monroe County. Wayne and Monroe are the two Pennsylvania counties that border Pike.

As of March 10, the number of cases in Pennsylvania rose to 12, including eight in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County, and one in Philadelphia.

The case in Wayne County, which borders Pike, is an adult who is currently at home in isolation. This person recently traveled to a country where COVID-19 is present, according to Gov. Wolf.

The Monroe County case was one of the latest to be announced.

'We anticipated this scenario'

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said on March 8 there was at the time no evidence of community transmission of the virus in Pennsylvania, meaning all of the cases are directly related to travel history.

“Right now, each of our presumed positive cases have traveled to a country or state with known community outbreaks or have come in contact with someone who has the virus," she said on Sunday. "We are working with the health care community across Pennsylvania to keep them informed, consult on patient testing and ensure they have the resources they need to care for patients.”

On March 9, the Pennsylvania Department of Health identified the latest case, in Montgomery County, as an adult in critical condition now being treated in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

“We anticipated this very scenario and have been preparing for Pennsylvanians to become impacted by this virus,” Governor Wolf said on March 6. “This is not the first rapidly spreading virus we have faced in our commonwealth and it will not be the last. We are prepared to mitigate the spread of this virus.”

The Pike County Commissioners say they and the county’s Department of Public Safety are in regular contact with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and other involved agencies regarding guidance and protocols related to COVID-19.

Tristate numbers

As of Tuesday, there were 173 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State and 15 in New Jersey, according to the health department in each state. Orange and Sullivan counties in New York currently have no cases. On Tuesday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced his state's first coronavirus case to result in death, a man in his 60s from Bergen County. All states in the tristate area have now declared a state of emergency.

Nationwide as of Tuesday, the case total is 647 across 36 states, including the District of Columbia, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). There have been 25 deaths nationwide, the CDC reports. The numbers continue to rise.