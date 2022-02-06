Water improvement in progress in Village of Goshen

The quality of your water in the Village of Goshen tends to depend on its source, a circumstance that may change as a result of efforts now under way.

The Village has two water sources: a reservoir and three separate wells, called the Crystal Run wells, located on property owned by the village on Stony Ford Road, and complete with a DEC permit to remove water.

Treatment of each water source is different: the wells are chlorinated on site, and the reservoir goes through a filtration plant.

The wells supplement the reservoir, and the village is split between the two sources. The quality of water depends on which side of the village your home or business is located.

Nearer the Crystal Run wells, the water is delivered from there, while, buildings on the other side of the village, toward Route 17, get water from the reservoir. Water quality is inconsistent, and people getting water from the wells complain of “hard“ water, meaning having a high mineral content.

At this time, the Village is actively working to improve water quality. An engineering firm, Pitingaro & Doetsch, Middletown, has been hired and is in the process of learning what it would cost to rehabilitate the filtration plant, built in the 1980s, and what it would cost to build a structure to treat the well water.

“The company we’re working with is doing some fantastic work,” said Village Mayor Scott Wohl. “We’re working on this so everyone in the Village gets good quality water. We’re doing it with an eye on affordability.”

Wohl said the Village anticipates applying apply for help from federal infrastructure funding. “We’re hopeful,” he said.