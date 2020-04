Assemblyman Colin J. Schmitt, a corporal in the 1569th Transportation Company of the New York State Army National Guard, has been activated for the COVID-19 mission.

Schmitt deployed in support of the ongoing fight to combat coronavirus/COVID-19 on Saturday, April 4.

Schmitt’s office in Washingtonille will continue to be fully operational remotely to provide service and assistance uninterrupted to all residents of the 99th Assembly District. For information, call 845-674-0238.