Washington, D.C. Schumer, Gillibrand announce federal funding to address housing insecurity during COVID-19 pandemic

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have announced $400,531,196 in federal funding allocated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the Emergency Solutions Grant-Coronavirus (ESG-CV) program.

This second round of ESG funding was secured under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and will be used to mitigate COVID-19’s impact on New Yorkers experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness.

“The need for secure housing is especially urgent during the COVID-19 pandemic as it threatens the health and economic safety of millions of New Yorkers,” Gillibrand said. “This funding will help provide New Yorkers with access to safe housing during these uncertain times by supporting homelessness prevention shelters and service providers.”

Orange County is scheduled to receive $1,343,670. How the funds will be used has not been determined yet, said Justin Rodriguez, Assistant to the County Executive for Communications.