Warwick’s Fusion CBD donates therapeutic-level CBD products and hand sanitizer to health care workers

Fusion CBD, a visionary leader in the hemp industry, headquartered on Route 94 South in the Town of Warwick, recently announced it has joined the Hemp for our Future initiative and is donating U.S.-made full-spectrum hemp products to local health care heroes and front line workers.

Hemp for our Future is a network of businesses supporting the production of hemp-based materials and products, and traditional hemp foods to help medical professionals and community members experiencing the devastating impacts of COVID-19.

Fusion CBD is donating therapeutic-level CBD products and hand sanitizer with hemp and essential oils to New York health care workers to help protect and heal their skin, help their muscles recover and help them de-stress.

The company began donating to nurse associations in April and recently sent a second batch of products to the New York Professional Nurses Union.

Fusion CBD has additionally been donating products to the Town of Warwick.

“The Town,” said Supervisor Michael Sweeton, “is very grateful that Fusion CBD provided hand sanitizer for our town employees and police department early in the COVID crisis when sanitizer was in short supply. It allowed us to continue to serve our residents.”

Fusion CBD grows, harvests, processes and packages its own CBD products while supporting local small farms with innovative growing practices.

The company’s Warwick headquarters is complete with nursery, greenhouse and packaging capabilities as well as an official Fusion CBD retail store for the Orange County community.

“We have a deep appreciation for those front line workers who selflessly give to save others,” said Adam Kurtz, co-founder of Fusion CBD. “During this unprecedented time, we felt moved to donate products that help keep them safe and also help to repair and heal hardworking hands and faces.”

