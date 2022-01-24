Village of Goshen police chief celebrates 40 years and onward in law enforcement, while justice’s letter announces retirement at board meeting

Village of Goshen Police Chief James Watt expressed surprise at the number of people who filed into Village Hall on Jan. 10, at the end of Monday night’s Board meeting.

“Congratulations on 40 years as a law enforcement officer,” said Village Mayor Scott Wohl, indicating the occasion, as the room filled with well-wishers.

Coming through the door were many of the chief’s friends, family members, officers with the village police department and other Village employees.

“I couldn’t have gotten to this position without learning something and getting help from all of you, “ Watt told them.“The time’s gone fast. I look forward to the next 40-years. I’d like to invite you all to my retirement party in 2060 at Glen Arden. Thank you all for getting me here. It’s been a team effort.”

Watt received a watch from his fellow officers and a certificate of service from the Village Board.

Meanwhile, a departure was announced earlier at the village board meeting. In a letter to Mayor Wohl, Village of Goshen Justice Rory K. Brady announced his resignation, effective Jan. 5. In his letter, Brady wrote, “I am eternally grateful for having had the special privilege of working with my co-judge, court clerk and court attendants, and I will draw from this valuable experience moving forward.”

In other business, a resolution was passed approving the Harness Estates, which was approved by the planning board. The subdivision map has been filed with the office of the Orange County Clerk. The Village voted in favor of accepting Harness Road and Cahill Drive as public improvements.

Also, trustee Anthony Scotto reported that the Village of Goshen Public Works Department is looking to replace a non-operational 1997 pick-up truck. Finding one has been difficult.

“There are none to be had and what is out there is above and beyond premium,” said Scotto. “I’m hoping we won’t need one in the near future.”

Also, Chief Watt announced that, as of Jan. 1, there’s no more free parking in the Village. Parking meters are in effect once more, and tickets are being written.

Trustee Molly O’Donnell reported that she had a recycling meeting with Mayor Wohl to discuss better recycling efforts in the village.

“We’re going to have a public outreach with mailers to let people know what they can and cannot put in the recycling bin,” O’Donnell said.

Wohl added, “Those plastic garbage bags you get at the grocery store cannot be put in the recycling stream. Bring them back to the grocery store and have them recycled there.”