Village of Goshen election results

Christopher Gurda and Anthony Scotto took the two seats available for Village Trustee, a two-year term. Mary B. O’Donnell ran unopposed, and was elected Trustee for a one-year term. Scott Wohl was elected Mayor, running unopposed.

The results below include both in person and absentee ballots:

For Mayor for a one-year term (vote for one):

Scott Wohl - 200

For Trustee for a one-year term (vote for one):

Mary B. O’Donnell - 196

For Trustee for a two-year term (vote for two):

Christopher Gurda - 161

Phillip Mills - 61

Anthony Scotto - 148