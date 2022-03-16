Village of Goshen election results

Christopher Gurda and Anthony Scotto took the two seats available for Village Trustee, a two-year term. Mary B. O’Donnell ran unopposed, and was elected Trustee for a one-year term. Scott Wohl was elected Mayor, running unopposed.
The results below include both in person and absentee ballots:
For Mayor for a one-year term (vote for one):
Scott Wohl - 200
For Trustee for a one-year term (vote for one):
Mary B. O’Donnell - 196
For Trustee for a two-year term (vote for two):
Christopher Gurda - 161
Phillip Mills - 61
Anthony Scotto - 148