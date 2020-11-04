Vade ad victor spolia

What follows are the comments of a number of candidates following Tuesday’s general election results:

Mike Martucci, the Republican State Senate candidate for the 42nd District:

“The voters have spoken, and they have embraced my Families First agenda that is rooted in public safety and investing in our district instead of pouring endless resources into New York City. The voters responded and they overwhelmingly rejected the policies pursued and championed by Senator Metzger such as bail elimination, single payer healthcare, high taxes and ruinous regulations.

“I pledge to always be a voice for the constituents of the 42nd Senate District because I speak their language and have walked in their shoes. I will never forget the community that helped make me the person I am today, and I will always endeavor to use my office to improve the lives of my neighbors and their families. I am tremendously honored by the faith the voters have placed in me and will begin working immediately with Senator Metzger to effect an orderly transition.”

Jen Metzger, the incumbent Democrat state Senator representing the 42nd Senate District:

“It has been my joy and honor to serve the 42nd Senate District over the last two years. It’s so important that we make sure every vote is counted. There are about 25,000 absentee ballots to count, and we know that they are overwhelmingly from Democratic voters. We expect the process of counting absentees to be an orderly process that will take several weeks, and we will patiently await the final results. I hope to have the opportunity to continue to fight for the communities I represent.”

James Skoufis, the Democratic incumbent state Senator representing the 39th Senate District:

“With all Election Day and in-person early vote numbers in, we have comfortably won re-election. Once absentee ballots are counted, which are 2-1 Democratic, we expect to win with a margin at or near 10 percent despite President Trump seemingly prevailing in our Senate District, a reflection of our strong bipartisan support.

“First and foremost, I thank the phenomenal people of our Senate District for continuing to place their faith in me. It means the world and I don’t take it lightly. I also thank my tireless campaign team and all of our volunteers for their outstanding work in making this resounding victory possible.

“The forthcoming term will be challenging. Over the next two years, I’m going to be laser-focused on protecting our public health, rebuilding the economy and continuing to always put the Hudson Valley first - every time, all the time.”

Colin J. Schmitt, the incumbent Republican state Assemblyman representing the the 99th Assembly district:

“I am honored by the bipartisan support that has propelled me to a significant re-election victory this evening. I want to thank all my grassroots supporters, volunteers and the voters of our district for giving me another term of service. In particular I want to thank my wife Nikki and my entire family for taking this journey with me and supporting me every step of the way. I promise to continue to fight for our Hudson Valley values and deliver real results for our district in my next term. I am a voice for all residents of our district and whether you voted for me today or not I will always be here to help and assist you. 2020 has been a difficult year for all of us but I will continue to lead on the issues that matter most for our Hudson Valley families and build on the success that we have achieved so far. We are just getting started.”

Chele Farley, the Republican challenger to Democrat Sean Patrick Maloney, the incumbent representing New York’s 18th Congressional District:

“”With a difference of less than 2% of the total votes cast and tens of thousands of absentee ballots still to count, we need to have a full and fair count of every legally-cast ballot.

“I am so humbled and grateful for the immense support I’ve received from voters in this district. It is the enthusiasm I’ve encountered on the ground that erases any doubt in my mind about moving forward with counting every ballot. Every voice in New York’s 18th deserves to be heard.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that after that process is complete, we will win, and provide hardworking Hudson Valley families with a voice in Congress which will stand with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our communities and partner with President Trump to reopen our economy.”