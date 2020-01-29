Two rigs loaded with steel arrive at Chester highway garage

It took two big rigs to bring the steel needed to rebuild the Town of Chester's highway garage, which was devastated by fire last April.

The rigs from Corle Steel of Imler, Pa., arrived at the highway department on LaRoe Road early on Tuesday morning. Highway superintendent Anthony LaSpina said he looks forward to all repairs and rebuilding to be completed this spring.

One of rig drivers, Mike Corle, said he is not related to the company, even though his last name matches the company name.

Last spring's fast-moving fire, which took hold in one of the truck bays, was caused by a short circuit in the electrical system in one of the highway department's trucks. LaSpina said he lost three-quarters of the department's fleet.

No one was hurt in the fire.