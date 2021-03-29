Two Goshen teams among first-place winners at Odyssey of the Mind tournament

The New York State and the Mid-Hudson Regional Odyssey of the Mind Competition (Region 5) pivoted to a virtual format for 2021 and teams entered via videos.

More than 40 teams from nine local school districts in Orange and Dutchess counties submitted entries that were evaluated at the same time and by the same officials that judged the state’s other regions.

Odyssey of the Mind (OM) is an intellectual contest of creativity, resourcefulness, mental acuity, and expression. In the Mid-Hudson Region OM is supported and coordinated by Orange-Ulster BOCES. The purpose of the competition is to focus on creative problem-solving using a team approach. It is based on the concept that “mind games” can be played with as much enthusiasm and competitive spirit as athletic games.

Months of planning, preparation and workshops

The problems are divided into five categories that include both long-term and spontaneous problem-solving.

Throughout the school year, OU BOCES held virtual workshops created to help support participants and coaches. Workshops focused on the use of technology, storyboarding and how OM experiences can help you in the college and career worlds.

Teams were scored on a combination of points earned from long-term solutions, spontaneous solutions and style. The first-place winners include:

Problem #1: Omer the Romer

Division I: Sanfordville Elementary School (Warwick)

Division II: Hamilton Bicentennial Elementary School (Port Jervis)

Division III: Warwick Valley High School

Problem #2: Virtual Odyssey

Division I: Little Britain Elementary School (Washingtonville)

Division II: Monroe-Woodbury Middle School

Division III: Warwick Valley High School

Problem #3: Classics ... Omer and the Beanstalk

Division I: Central Valley Elementary School (Monroe-Woodbury)

Division II: Goshen Middle School

Division III: Port Jervis High School

Problem # 4: It’s a Trap

Division I: EJ Russell Elementary School (Pine Bush)

Division II: Goshen Middle School

Division III: Washingtonville High School

Problem #5: Superhero Socks: A Cliffhanger Beginning

Division I: Park Avenue Elementary School (Warwick)

Division II: Warwick Valley Middle School

Division III: Pine Bush High School

Award ceremonies

OU BOCES hosted the Region 5 Tournament Virtual Awards Ceremony. A video of the ceremony is posted on the OU BOCES website.

The state awards video will be posted on the NYSOMA website at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. State winners will be invited to advance to the World Finals.