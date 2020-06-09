Town of Wallkill. Select Galleria at Crystal Run retailers with exterior entrances now open

In accordance with New York State interim guidance for business re-opening activities and operations, select Galleria at Crystal Run retailers that maintain exterior entrances are now open.

Hours of operation and retail participants may change over time. All exterior and interior mall entrances to Galleria at Crystal Run will remain closed at this time.

The following tenants are now open:

Dicks Sporting Goods: Monday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 7p.m. Curbside pickup available.

Target: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Macy’s: Opening Friday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with curbside pickup available.

JC Penney: Opening Wednesday, June 17. Hours to be announced.

Other participating retailers and their curbside service hours are changing rapidly, updated daily at www.galleriacrystalrun.com.

All visitors to the property are reminded to follow Galleria at Crystal Run’s new “Healthy Shopper Guidelines” prior to visiting the property.