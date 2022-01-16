Town of Chester gets $87,659 DEC grant for Loon Lake Dam project

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced more than $766,000 in funding was awarded to nine projects to improve dam safety in communities in the Capital Region, Southern Tier, and Mid-Hudson Valley regions. The funding is provided through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) ‘High Hazard Potential Dam Grant Program.’

Of the dozens of states that applied to the federal program, New York was one of only two states that received the maximum amount of available funding. The funds awarded will support planning, design, and other pre-construction activities to rehabilitate ‘high hazard’ dams. New York State classifies dams as high hazard to recognize the potential for damage to infrastructure and communities if a dam were to fail. The classification does not connote a dam’s potential to fail.

“DEC is dedicated to protecting lives, property, and the environment by helping dam owners comply with New York State’s stringent requirements that help keep the public safe and keep dams in good condition,” Commissioner Seggos said. “This funding provides much-needed assistance for municipal and not-for-profit dam owners to improve the condition of their dams over the long term.”

DEC inspects High Hazard dams every two years, with limited exceptions, such as dams regulated or owned by the federal government. DEC works closely with dam owners to address any deficiencies. When funding is available, DEC supports dam owners in making improvements through grants like the High Hazard Potential Dam grant program. DEC announced availability of this round of funding in April 2021.

The following projects received High Hazard Potential Dam Grants:

Capital Region: Albany Water Board - Basic Creek Dam, Design Project: $100,000

Albany Water Board - Rensselaer Lake Dam, Alternative Analysis and Design Project: $100,000

City of Troy - Bradley Lake Dam, Alternative Analysis and Preliminary Design Project: $100,000

Garnet Lake Conservation Assoc. Inc. - Garnet Lake Dam, Design Project: $80,000

Southern Tier:

Town of Guilford - Guilford Lake Dam, Planning and Design Project: $69,119

Mid-Hudson:

City of Kingston - Cooper Lake Dam, Design Project: $100,000

Town of Chester - Loon Lake Dam, Alternative Analysis Project: $87,659

Town of Kent - Lake Carmel Dam, Planning and Design Project: $100,000

Town of Putnam Valley - Roaring Brook Dam, Planning and Design Project: $30,109

Visit the DEC website for more information on New York State’s Dam Safety program.

