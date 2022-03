A new farmers’ market is coming to the Town of Chester this year, featuring local meat and produce vendors.

The market will be located in Chester Town Hall’s parking lot starting May 21, and will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Interested vendors should contact Town of Chester Recreation’s Michele Deshler at mdeshler@thetownofchester.org or 845-325-7227, or Chester Town Board member Cindy Smith at 845-590-6115.