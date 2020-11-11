Three Orange County DMV workers test positive for COVID-19

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman has announced that at least three County DMV workers in the Middletown office have been reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

As a precautionary measure, all County DMV’s were closed until at least Thursday, Nov. 12. County Clerk Annie Rabbitt said that all appointments will be re-scheduled in a timely manner.

Notifications for these appointments will be sent via email.

For more information about scheduling a DMV appointment, go to www.orangecountygov.com/190/Motor-Vehicles-DMV.

Gelman advised that anyone who worked at or visited the Middletown DMV, located at 12 King St., between Nov. 2 and Nov. 6 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The commissioner recommends that if you think you were at the Middletown DMV during that time frame, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19, which may include but not be limited to: fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

elman advised residents to consider any public site in Orange County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure, due to a persistent increase in newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases throughout the county. If you become ill and exhibit symptoms indicative of COVID-19, and/ or were exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual, contact your medical provider to discuss a plan of care.

The best ways to prevent the spread

According to Gelman, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continues to be adhering to proper safety measures such as wearing your mask, avoiding unnecessary contact with others, as well as practicing basic personal hygiene. This includes washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, refraining from touching your face and avoiding unnecessary contact with others.

Should you feel ill, contact your healthcare provider first. Do not go directly to the doctor’s office, an emergency room or other healthcare facilities before calling. These simple steps will help prevent the spread of the virus and protect you and your loved ones.

For information about COVID-19 testing, go to https://www.orangecountygov.com/1949/Anti-Body-Testing. The Orange County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at 845-291-2330.