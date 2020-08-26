x
These Painted Trotters are reflective of our times

Goshen. Artists find hope amid these days of COVID-19, racial injustice and polarizing politics.

Goshen /
26 Aug 2020 | 01:12

    Here are three more profiles of the artists who have contributed to the Goshen Art League’s fourth annual Painted Trotters public art event.

    Twenty-six two-sided trotters are on display throughout the Village of Goshen until mid-September when they will be auctioned off in the community. This year’s auction will take place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds will be split between the artists and the painted trotters program.

    The history of the event, as well as the official trotter map, is available at www.trottersofgoshen.com.