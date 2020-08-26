These Painted Trotters are reflective of our times

Here are three more profiles of the artists who have contributed to the Goshen Art League’s fourth annual Painted Trotters public art event.

Twenty-six two-sided trotters are on display throughout the Village of Goshen until mid-September when they will be auctioned off in the community. This year’s auction will take place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proceeds will be split between the artists and the painted trotters program.

The history of the event, as well as the official trotter map, is available at www.trottersofgoshen.com.