The race for Chester Town Board

The Chronicle asked each candidate these questions:

1. Personal information. I.E. job, community service, some people include their families, etc.

2. Why are you running for office and why should people vote for you?

3. What is the most critical issue before the town or village and what can be done about it?

Here are their responses:

Antonio Ardisana, Republican, Conservative

My name is Dr. Antonio Ardisana and I am currently on the Chester Town Board. I am a practicing General Dentist, a State Trooper Surgeons and retired United States Naval Officer.

I am running for office to represent Chester’s community as a whole. A vote for me would mean transparency between the Community and the Board toward any agendas, choices and decisions. I am committed to focus on issues that affect our natural resources, taxes and environment. A vote for me would allow me to be your liaison and voice of Chester.

Preserving our land is as crucial issue as it is to our families.

Preserving our land and environment would involve monitoring our water supply, protecting our endangered species and limiting new development that would encroach on the integrity and history of our town.

It will take a collaborative effect to reach any decision and I hope to do this by listening and gathering facts and being fair.

In my time as a Naval officer, I have learned that listening and communication are essential factors to any role you have. I am here to do both with fairness, dignity and respect.

Vote line B the best choice for Chester.

Thomas Becker, Democrat

I have been a longtime resident of Chester and been married to my wife Cindy for 42 years. We raised our three daughters here. After 9/11 I painted the American flag on the roof of one of my barns for inspiration. I worked for the Village of Chester Water Department for 32 years, 17 as Water Commissioner. I have a vested interest in our town.

I am running for a second term as councilman to continue to work and communicate with the town departments so we can better serve the residents of Chester.

I am retired and able to devote the time needed to get the job done.

Save taxpayers money by not taking benefits or retirement.

My experience working for the village has allowed me to understand the functions of the town and its departments so when decisions need to be made, I can make the right ones.

Using my water background to help a failing water district and working to secure a $130,000 grant for it.

The most critical thing going on in the town is replacing a water operator who recently retired. The town currently has only one operator for five water districts on call 24/7.

Bob Courtenay, Republican, Conservative

I am running for re-election as councilman in the Town of Chester I have been a resident here since 1969, have spent 38 years in the supermarket industry I have a very clear understanding being fiscally responsible, strong negotiation and communication skills.

Former town president of Orange County Youth Football.

Former County Commissioner of Orange see County Youth Football.

Member of the Knights of Columbus Chester NY 8374

Member of the Chester Kiwanis

Member of the AOH division 2

I’m re-running for office to protect are open space making sure the town has a strong fund balance working on ways to make the theater profitable installed live stream in the town hall so our residents can interact at our town board meetings from home (another layer of being transparent) Just settled the library lease other board members have tried with no success, part of settling the Greens lawsuit held the insurance company accountable paying for the town garage fire (we were under insured) opening the town hall five days per week rewrote employee handbook here are some of my accomplishments there is still a lot of work to be done.

What is the most critical issues for the town? Traffic, infrastructure, land preservation and a long term business plan for the theater.

Larry Dysinger, Conservative

My wife, Jane, and I are 28-year residents, homeowners and taxpayers in the Town of Chester and I am a three-year member of the Chester Planning Board. I authored the Chester Outdoor Lighting Ordinance and initiated the process to implement Planning Board standards. I have 35+ years of senior management experience in large corporations as well as my own business and have managed $30M+ budgets.

I am running for Town Councilman because I really care about Chester. I believe my experience and knowledge will be a valuable asset to the Town Board. I will be proactive, accountable and responsive to taxpayers, transparent and communicate with residents. Since I am retired, I have the time and willingness to dedicate in performing the duties of a Town Councilman.

The two most critical issues are high property taxes and potential large growth that will put a huge impact on water, sewer, roads and schools. I would look for efficiencies to reduce expenses by improving the financial management and budgeting processes and the potential for charging infrastructure fees for new development. I would also continually review zoning and the Comprehensive Plan.

Brandon Holdridge, Democrat

I am a third generation Chester resident, born and raised here. My grandparents are Ed and Maren Piatt and Bernard and Bonnie Katz. I worked in the NYS Senate under Senators Peralta & Carlucci for three years learning the legislative process and how to be a public servant. I recently volunteered at the Chester Kiwanis Garbage Cleanup and was selected for the Chester Police Reform Committee.

I am running for this position in hopes of making a positive difference in our community and change the way our town is run. I plan to raise my family in Chester and I can be an asset in improving its quality of life for everyone. I am uniquely suited in doing so because of my experience in state government.

Chester is becoming less affordable to live in. We are losing our open spaces, suburban/rural character, and our quality of life. I will use my experience in Albany to fight for land preservation legislation that will allow us to preserve undeveloped land for future generations. I will also push for an update to our town codes and comprehensive plan to close development loopholes and set a vision for our community.

Karen Ostberg, Republican, Orange First

An attorney for 35 years and resident of Sugar Loaf, Karen Ostberg represents families, small businesses and communities. Karen has a reputation for fundamental fairness, honesty and dedication to public service. She has considerable experience in municipal law and administration, including designing and updating comprehensive plans, creating financially sound budgets, and resolving complex zoning issues.

Ostberg has volunteered for many years in giving back to the community. A den mother whose two sons are Eagle Scouts, she is a substitute teacher for the Adaptive Education Program, past PTA Treasurer, and one of the founding members of the Warwick Columbiettes. Ostberg was elected and served six years on the Brielle Board of Education and is a parishioner of St. Joseph’s R.C. Church.

“When elected, I will serve as YOUR representative and be YOUR voice. I believe in transparency in government and I will listen and work to make needed improvements and create solutions to ensure that our town has the resources and opportunities for success. This includes reducing taxes, preserving open space and standing as a strong advocate for ALL citizens.”

Ostberg has the experience, service and commitment to provide new and creative ideas and solutions that will ensure our citizens are heard, our small businesses grow stronger and our town’s future is preserved.