Friday, June 5, is now one of Goshen’s days of distinction, giving people the opportunity to speak out and show support for justice and equality for everyone. The caring community praised and knelt in respect and acceptance of all humanity.

Planned by a young group of people, the “Peaceful Protest,” which was held in Church Park at 4 p.m., measured up to all organizers wanted it to do: bring attention to the injustice that black people and others of color have endured and call for it to stop.

One of the organizers, Colleen Smith, said the gathering started at 3:30 with about 150 people and then by 4 p.m., “tons came.”

“It’s important to hear from people of color,” Smith said.

The audience of mainly white people, although peppered with people of color, was attentive to everything that speakers said, agreeing with them, applauding their comments and kneeling in respect.

“A friend helped to put this together and I support her and support the people in Goshen with family members who are black,” Skylar Miller said as she held a sign noting ‘Black Lives Matter.’ “We have to make sure they know their lives matter.”

The father of two boys, Scott Martens of Minisink, hoisted a unique sign that read: “Ending Racism Starts at Home. Teach Your Children Well.”

“We all have to be here in solidarity and stand with humility and be on the right side of this and represent those named on this board who lost their lives,” he said.

On the other side of his placard were the names of many who lost their lives to racial brutality, among them Ahmad Aubrey, Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, whose death on May 25 initiated social injustice protests in all 50-states across the U.S. - and in foreign lands, as well - making this the biggest civil rights movement in America.

Call and response

The rally began with protesters taking three laps around the park, while chanting led by Skye Alexander, MC of the late afternoon event.

She asked: “What do you want?”

Reply: “Peace.”

“When do you want it?”

“Now.”

“What do we demand?”

“Justice.”

“I can’t breathe.”

“Hands up.”

“Don’t shoot.”

“You don’t have to kill us. Find another way.”

Periodically, she asked participants to say the name “George Floyd” loudly, then more loudly, and then even more loudly.

When Alexander asked: “Make some noise, Goshen,” the voices of the protesters were clear, loud, strong and then strengthened by the sympathetic honking horns from passing cars on Main Street.

Why did you come?

“I’m here to speak for the people who can’t come today or are unable to come because of fear or the coronavirus,” said Mya Rattray of Goshen, who spoke of the harassment from police that her mother had endured.

Rattray’s mother, Violet, who came to Friday’s protest to support the Black Lives Matter movement, encouraged people to come out and vote. There was a voter registration table set-up at the day’s rally.

“Remember, all voting, including general elections, is very important,” she said.

‘I’m educating myself’

Nicholas Moore and Briana Spina, students from the College of St. Rose in Albany, explained why they came:

“Freedom doesn’t exist now — we should all be equal,” Moore said. “I’m not free until we’re all free. I’m ready for change now.”

“I have a lot to learn and I want to use my position as a white person to advocate for my black brothers and sisters,” Spina added. “I’m educating myself and my friends to advocate change.”

“I’m amazed at the number of young people and families who are attending this protest, and it is so well-organized,” said the Rev. David Kingsley, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church, on whose property the protest was held.

“For the time being, we are the majority and we have taken care of our selves and ignored all others,” the minister said. “Hopefully this gathering will assist in change.

‘All our lives matter’

“People hate in this world. I know that for a fact,” said Alexander. “But the last time I checked, my blood is still red. I’m frustrated what is going on in this world.”

She asked for the public to keep fighting social inequality. “Stand up for what’s right — educate yourself and others. Do the right thing. Black lives matter, brown lives matter, your life matters, my life matters. All our lives matter.”

At the conclusion of the gathering, each person turned and peacefully left the grounds.