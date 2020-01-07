x
Teens raise green to get green

Chester. The Green Teen Movement holds a pizza fundraiser for its artistic garbage can project along the Heritage Trail.

/
Chester /
07 Jan 2020 | 01:15
    Teens raise green to get green
    From left: A few of the Green Teen members: Tristan Brideweser, President Jacob Mott, Joseph Catalano, Ekhine Alvalos, treasurer Laura Edwards, and Brenna Lawson ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    From left: Chester Kiwanis Club members Frank Sambets, Noreen Marchesami, Jim Robinson, Sue Bahren, Linda Kline, Cynthia and David Morse (Minisink Kiwanis Club), and Sandly Nagler ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    Green Teen member Sameer El-Rifai and his mom, Jennifer ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    Green Teens serving pizza (from left): Sameer El-Rifai, Laura Edwards and Jonathan Walters-Suber ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    From left: Christina Hauser, Jennifer El-Rifai and Stacy Mott, all Green Teen moms ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    From left: David and Alice Lawson and Julie Drillings, all Green Teen parents ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    From left: Danielle, Ella, Brody, and Brendan Moran ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    Jacob Mott thanks guests and tells them their donations will be used to buy garbage cans that will be painted by Chester Academy art students and placed on the Heritage Trail ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    Rosemary and Alan Eckard ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    The Keahon family: Stephen, Benjamin, Julitte, and Chrissy ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    From left: Monica, Kademon, and Bijou Stephan ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    New Democratic Chester Town Councilman Tom Becker and his wife, Cindy ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    Green Teen Hannah Drillings. Hannah is an artist and has several of her paintings on display in area art studios ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    Branden Diaz ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    Orange County Legislator John Vero ( Frances Ruth Harris)
    Teens raise green to get green
    Green Teens available to answer questions ( Frances Ruth Harris)

Chester's Green Teen Movement recently held an appreciation dinner that raised money for a worthy environmental cause.

Founder Jacob Mott said the funds would be used to buy stainless steel garbage cans to be placed along the Heritage Trail, which passes through Chester on its way from Monroe to Goshen. The cans will be painted and decorated by Chester Academy art students.

Supporters ate pizza, salad, and dessert, which came with a choice of beverages. Children played while adults chatted. The Green Teens leaders served food answered questions about their plans.

There's much work to be done to clean up the environment in local communities, Mott told the crowd, and he and his team are making it happen, one step at a time, along the Heritage Trail. The Green Teens will also open satellite stations for garbage collection in Washingtonville and Monroe, he said.