x
Survey offers community a chance to shape Goshen schools’ direction

The anonymous surveys are due back to the superintendent by March 13.

Goshen /
| 02 Mar 2022 | 09:38

    The Goshen Central School District is asking its stakeholders to participate in an anonymous survey as part of its strategic planning process.

    Specific surveys are available for the following stakeholders:

    · Parents/guardians

    · Community members (residents without children attending Goshen Schools)

    · District employees

    · Students in grades K-5

    The strategic planning process is a fluid, multi-year process that will allow the district to develop a mission, examine its core values, and develop goals and action plans. The strategic plan will help establish the direction of schools by assessing where they are today – and envisioning where stakeholders want them to be. Input is pivotal.

    Surveys must be completed by March 13. For details and to access the surveys, go to https://www.gcsny.org/strategic-planning/

    For questions about the strategic planning process, contact:

    Dr. Kurtis Kotes, Superintendent of SchoolsEmail: kurtis.kotes@gcsny.orgPhone: (845) 615-6720

