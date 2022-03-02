Survey offers community a chance to shape Goshen schools’ direction

The Goshen Central School District is asking its stakeholders to participate in an anonymous survey as part of its strategic planning process.

Specific surveys are available for the following stakeholders:

· Parents/guardians

· Community members (residents without children attending Goshen Schools)

· District employees

· Students in grades K-5

The strategic planning process is a fluid, multi-year process that will allow the district to develop a mission, examine its core values, and develop goals and action plans. The strategic plan will help establish the direction of schools by assessing where they are today – and envisioning where stakeholders want them to be. Input is pivotal.

Surveys must be completed by March 13. For details and to access the surveys, go to https://www.gcsny.org/strategic-planning/

For questions about the strategic planning process, contact:

Dr. Kurtis Kotes, Superintendent of SchoolsEmail: kurtis.kotes@gcsny.orgPhone: (845) 615-6720