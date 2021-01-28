x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Sugar Loaf. Here comes the snow

/
Sugar Loaf /
28 Jan 2021 | 10:34
    Snow outlines these trees along Kings Highway in Sugar Loaf. Forecasters are watching for another potential winter storm come late Monday into Tuesday, with accumulations of as much as half a foot. There may also be winds as high as 20 mph. Photo by William Dimmit.
    Snow outlines these trees along Kings Highway in Sugar Loaf. Forecasters are watching for another potential winter storm come late Monday into Tuesday, with accumulations of as much as half a foot. There may also be winds as high as 20 mph. Photo by William Dimmit.