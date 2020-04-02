St. Anthony Community Hospital begins COVID-19 testing

Testing for COVID-19 (coronavirus) has begun at a drive-through site at St. Anthony Community Hospital.

The white tent popped up a couple of weeks ago, along with cones separating lanes heading into it, a sign that a drive-through specimen collection site was being set up at the hospital.

According to the hospital’s website, the testing is for “current and former patients whose physicians are affiliated with Bon Secours Medical Group, Good Samaritan Hospital, St. Anthony Community Hospital and Bon Secours Community Hospital.”

Testing will be done on an intermittent schedule.

St. Anthony Community Hospital started testing by appointment only on March 23 and have done 145 tests so far, according to Helene Guss, the Director, Network Marketing and Communications/Site Coordination for the Westchester Medical Center Health Network.

Patients experiencing coronavirus symptoms – which include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath, among others – should contact their health provider first by phone and self-isolate.

If the health provider determines a patient meets the screening criteria, a referral and appointment for the testing will be given. Only those with appointments and doctor referrals will be tested at the St. Anthony site.

If you are seriously ill or there is an emergency, call 911.

Number of cases continues to grow

The Orange County Department of Health website shows that the number of coronavirus cases in the county continues to grow. As of April 1, there have been 1,782 confirmed cases in the county.

A map shows the breakdown of those cases, as of March 27:

· Warwick – 60

· Monroe – 59

· Chester – 27

· Goshen – 44

· Tuxedo – less than 10

· Palm Tree – 234

· Blooming Grove – 19

State testing site open

The state has a testing site near Bear Mountain State Park at the Anthony Wayne Recreation Area. To arrange testing there, call 888-364-3065.