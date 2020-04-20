Smiles of the Week 4.24

Puppy Love

Milford Pet Foods & Supply in Milford, Pa., is offering free cat and dog food to small business owners, first responders, and health care workers who've been affected by COVID-19.

"We can't help you pay your bills or your rent," said store owner Christina Kotar. "But we can certainly help you feed your animals!"

The store only asks that first responders and health care workers bring in an ID and small business owners bring in a copy of their business license to participate.

China Star Gives Back

When coronavirus first started making its way through China, sales at local Chinese restaurant China Star in Vernon, New Jersey, dropped 40 percent.

When the virus reached the U.S, sales continued to drop, the restaurant was down 80 percent in March. Owner Kyle Lu made the hard decision to temporarily close on March 18.

But the sharp decline in business didn’t put Lu in a slump.

“My family and I have been serving Chinese food to this community for over 11 years,” Lu said. “We love to serve food to this community, and many of our loyal customers have become our friends. We have built up very long time relationships with the people in this community, I feel like they are part of my family not just regular customers.”

Even though China Star’s doors are closed for now, the is family working hard to give back to the community every way they can. Kyle spent two weeks searching online for medical-grade ASTM level 2 masks and finally found a supplier in California he could order from.

He ordered as many he could - more than 2,000 - and dropped them all off at the Vernon police station to be donated to local first responders and health care workers battling the pandemic head-on.

Lu also donated 10 cases of Coca-Cola and 10 cases of Snapple to first responders at Glenwood Pochuck Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

“It’s just something that I want to do to support the community as a business owner in the community for a long time,” added Lu. “I really love the community and I feel the responsibility to do something.”

China Star hopes to open back up as soon as possible.

Paying it forward

“My husband and I wanted to help those in need as best we could,” says Katie Moccio. She and her husband, Chris, own Christopher’s Bistro in Chester, N.Y.

With schools closed and unemployment rising, they knew that food insecurity was on the rise. The Moccios got in touch with a local social worker, who provided them with five Chester families who could use some help.

For the first two weeks in April, Chris went into the restaurant solo, cooking warm, high quality meals for these families, delivering them to their homes himself on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“I have been so proud of my husband for doing this,” Katie said. “We wanted to pay it forward.”

Christopher’s Bistro temporarily closed March 25, but hopes to re-open in the next few weeks.

Special Delivery

Nielsen Ford has a history of supporting those on the front lines. The Wantage, N.J., car dealership has been spotlighting and awarding $500 to a different first responder every month for nearly a year.

Now, general manager Bill Snouffer is looking to give back to locals fighting the coronavirus pandemic. Plans are in place for Nielsen Ford to order and deliver 100 meals from Mohawk House to health care workers at Newton Memorial Hospital this week.

“We’re trying to take it up a notch,” Snouffer said. “We want to deliver something a little more special to show them that we care.”