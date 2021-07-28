Scholarships. Honoring the Class of 2021 CFOS scholarship recipients

It was a challenging year for high school seniors who had to be resilient in the face of the many impacts of COVID-19. However, their futures are extra bright thanks to the generosity of the donors who established scholarship funds within the Community Foundation.

In total, $462,525 in scholarships will support 202 students graduating from school districts throughout the region. In addition, 68 students are receiving $185,000 in recurring scholarships this coming school year.

Among the recipients are:

Orange-Ulster BOCES

Caitlin M. Hammaren Memorial Foundation and Arts Institute Scholarship: Alberto Santana Mendez

Alison Klepper Memorial Scholarship: Joy Musser

Chester Academy

Center for Prayer and Meditation Scholarship: Jenna Cannock

Coach Peter Rickard Scholarship: Julia Cassano

Roy D. Parker Education Scholarship: Jenna Cannock

Rudolph Vallet Science & Education Memorial Scholarship: Vincent Alonso

Goshen High School

Antonio Baglivo Memorial Scholarship: John Pinto and Gabriel Terrett

Center for Prayer and Meditation Scholarship: Anya Frey

Charlene Klieverik Memorial Scholarship: Julia Gyrla, Hannah Yeddu, Eve Doyle, Ryan Mistretta and Benjamin Pahucki

Erin Ortiz Memorial Scholarship: Alexandria Barnes and Ryan Mistretta

Joshua Stamm Memorial Scholarship: Raquel Martinez

Lucas O’Connor Memorial Fund Scholarship: Julia Gyrla and Ryan Mistretta

Meghan Sager Memorial Scholarship: Madilyn Bunzey

The Jane Unhjem Memorial Scholarship: Brianna VanSteenburgh

John S. Burke Catholic High School

Anthony Cavaliere Foundation Scholarship: Julia Ward

Kiwanis Club of Middletown Scholarship: Mackenzie Weidel

Mary Albarino Memorial Scholarship: Michael Kostrna

The David Racine Scholarship: Jackson Hoovler