Scholarships. Honoring the Class of 2021 CFOS scholarship recipients

It was a challenging year for high school seniors who had to be resilient in the face of the many impacts of COVID-19. However, their futures are extra bright thanks to the generosity of the donors who established scholarship funds within the Community Foundation.
In total, $462,525 in scholarships will support 202 students graduating from school districts throughout the region. In addition, 68 students are receiving $185,000 in recurring scholarships this coming school year.
Among the recipients are:
Orange-Ulster BOCES
Caitlin M. Hammaren Memorial Foundation and Arts Institute Scholarship: Alberto Santana Mendez
Alison Klepper Memorial Scholarship: Joy Musser
Chester Academy
Center for Prayer and Meditation Scholarship: Jenna Cannock
Coach Peter Rickard Scholarship: Julia Cassano
Roy D. Parker Education Scholarship: Jenna Cannock
Rudolph Vallet Science & Education Memorial Scholarship: Vincent Alonso
Goshen High School
Antonio Baglivo Memorial Scholarship: John Pinto and Gabriel Terrett
Center for Prayer and Meditation Scholarship: Anya Frey
Charlene Klieverik Memorial Scholarship: Julia Gyrla, Hannah Yeddu, Eve Doyle, Ryan Mistretta and Benjamin Pahucki
Erin Ortiz Memorial Scholarship: Alexandria Barnes and Ryan Mistretta
Joshua Stamm Memorial Scholarship: Raquel Martinez
Lucas O’Connor Memorial Fund Scholarship: Julia Gyrla and Ryan Mistretta
Meghan Sager Memorial Scholarship: Madilyn Bunzey
The Jane Unhjem Memorial Scholarship: Brianna VanSteenburgh
John S. Burke Catholic High School
Anthony Cavaliere Foundation Scholarship: Julia Ward
Kiwanis Club of Middletown Scholarship: Mackenzie Weidel
Mary Albarino Memorial Scholarship: Michael Kostrna
The David Racine Scholarship: Jackson Hoovler