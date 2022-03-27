Scholar will speak about the Constitution and Jan. 6 events on Zoom

One and a quarter years ago, on January 6, 2021, the Capitol in Washington, DC was the scene of a huge gathering of supporters of then-President Donald Trump who came to protest the tallying of the Electoral College votes which would certify the November 2020 presidential election. The protest turned violent, whereupon the Capitol and its police officers were attacked in an event that is now commonly termed the Insurrection of January 6th.

On Tuesday, April 5, 2020, Bard College professor of political studies and American studies Dr. Simon Gilhooley will present a lecture at 6p.m. via zoom on The Constitution and January 6th.

Registration is required for this webinar event

The lecture is comprised of four sections, followed by Q & A. Dr. Gilhooley explains:

- The talk explores the relationship between the U.S. Constitution and the events of January 6, 2021 through a consideration of the relationship between text and spirit.

- It examines the role of the Twelfth Amendment in the events of the day, exploring the congressional history of the amendment’s creation and the views of the vice presidency that emerged therein.

- It applies the interpretation of Trump’s words and pronouncements within the framework of a broader spirit of challenging/undermining confidence in the outcome of the democratic processes of the presidential election.

- The talk concludes by reflecting on what these events might indicate for the 2022 congressional and 2024 presidential elections.

Simon Gilhooley is a scholar whose research interests cover the history of political thought; American political thought; Constitutional theory; American political development; public media and democratic politics; philosophy and practice in the Early Republic. His research builds upon insights from American politics and political theory to address issues of constitutionality and authority within the American polity.

He has received numerous fellowships and holds M.A. degrees from Edinburgh University and the University of London, and a Ph.D. from Cornell University.

This presentation is a collaboration of SUNY Orange’s Cultural Affairs and Global Studies Dept. Questions may be directed to cultural@sunyorange.edu and www.sunyorange.edu/culturalaffairs