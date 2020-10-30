Running to vote? No, seriously

Hanna Cavanagh combined her love of running and her passion for social justice last Saturday after running 33 miles around Manhattan to inform passersby to go out and vote.

“I originally wanted to do this as just a cool experience and a personal goal,” Cavanagh said, “but then I decided to turn it into something more meaningful.”

Starting her run from Pier 45 on the West Side, Cavanagh worked her way down to the East Side and then completed the loop around Battery Park. All while wearing a competition number of the date for the upcoming election (11-3-20) and the saying: “Voting is not cancelled.”

“Election years are tough for everyone. Especially with a pandemic and everyone being in their homes. I think people have receded into their concerns more than ever, and running has always been an outlet for me in order to blow off steam, so I wanted to do just that.”

Throughout her run, her friends and family could track her in real time through a live tracking link by Garmin. Some found her on the way and ran for two or three miles, “which was so amazing,” Cavanagh said. Others showed out to simply just say hello.

“Young people, whether you’re a Millennial or Generation Z, it’s so important to go out there and vote,” Cavanagh said, 25-year-old Warwick native and fellow young person.

“We are going to be the decision makers soon so we need to keep up with what’s happening in the world and how we can make it better. Whether it’s politically, socially, or environmentally—voting is our way of being heard.”

Has Cavanagh herself voted yet?

“I have not, but I have a plan of course. I will be voting back home in Warwick on November 3rd.”

In an Instagram post to her followers regarding her run, Cavanagh writes in her caption: “I never thought I’d live to see the country drastically change before my eyes. The West on fire, a pandemic ignored and people deeply divided. For the love of our health, well-being, mental sanity and happiness... Please vote.”