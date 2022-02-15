Renewal of vows opportunity

The First Presbyterian Church in Goshen will celebrate a renewal of vows between spouses or partners, or a commitment to the binding love that unites parents and children on Sunday, Feb. 20. Rev. Dr. Rhonda Myers, interim pastor, will address the value of marriage and family to lives that flourish.. The ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of the First Presbyterian Church, located at 33 Park Place.

“For years, couples have walked the long center aisle of the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen to make their marriage vows before a celebrating crowd of family and friends,” Myers said. “Standing before sun dappled stained glass windows, these bridal couples have committed to loving and supporting one another with faithful promises meant to last a lifetime. Under the watchful care of a presiding pastor, they prayed for mutual health, joy and a new family borne in love. Now during the season of Valentine’s Day, come, join us to renew these precious vows.”

No pre-arrangement is needed. Come to the church to participate in your renewal of vows or to just be a part of the late afternoon celebration of love. Church doors open at 4:30 p.m