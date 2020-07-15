Prosecutors attend ‘Procedural Justice’ Police Training

Fifteen of the highest-ranking prosecutors in the Orange County District Attorney’s Office this week attended “Procedural Justice” police training conducted by the Orange County Police Chiefs Association.

The training, which was from a curriculum developed by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services “DCJS,” was taught by high ranking members of the City of Middletown Police Department, who are certified as DCJS Police Trainers.

Procedural Justice focuses on the way police interact with the public and how these interactions influence crime rates, the public’s view of police and willingness to obey the law. Evidence shows that practicing procedural justice can have a significant impact on compliance, cooperation, public safety and police officer safety.

The training also was attended by about 19 police officers from various police agencies within Orange County. The training was conducted in the chambers of the Orange County Legislature so that social distancing could be maintained.

Additional training sessions on procedural justice and diversity, inclusion and elimination of bias are being planned for Orange County assistant district attorneys.

“Now, more than ever, it is important that police and prosecutors not only enforce laws to keep the public safe, but also work in a manner that gives the public confidence that laws are being enforced fairly and equitably across all segments of our community,” District Attorney David M. Hoovler said in the press release detailing the training. “Building and maintaining community support is vital for police and prosecutors to be able to continue performing their essential and legitimate functions.”